SmtXtra UK purchase Elcoteq Pecs Hungary

SmtXtra has announced that the agreement was reached on the 20th December 2012 whereby the company completed the purchase of all Elcoteq Hungary assets for a sum of over $10m USD.

UK based SmtXtra have their origins in South Yorkshire and specialize in the re sale of Surface mount technology machines and Test equipment, provision of production spares, consumables and service installation to a global customer base and export extensively across the world.



The size of the deal is highlighted by the Elcoteq factory having previously employed 6,500 people before going into bankruptcy in 2012.



SmtXtra Executive sales director Susan Cassidy explained this deal goes some way toward further supporting SmtXtra customers with both a selection of nearly new SMT machines and Test equipment whilst increasing their portfolio of available machines. This deal will also allow SmtXtra to help customers start 2013 with a greater selection of equipment to minimize their capital expenditure and operating costs. The company recognize not all manufacturers wish to procure new so this represents an exciting opportunity to acquire equipment 2006+ with a competitively supported package and aftermarket service.