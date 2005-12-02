Samhall to transfer EMS Services

State owned Swedish contract manufacturing conglomerate Samhall plans to move its Printed Circuit Board Assembling Park from Klintehamn on the island of Gotland.

Samhall will instead of laying off the employees offer them educational training courses until new jobs arrives to the plant. What the plant instead will produce is still unknown. It is also unknown to what location the EMS Services will be transferred to.

