Further expansion for Teknek in Asia

Contact cleaning and yield improvement technology company Teknek, has announced further major developments for its Asian operations.

Stephen Mitchell, Teknek’s managing director said: “We have been successfully building our base in Asia with offices in Japan and Korea, a regional fulfilment centre in Hong Kong and a regional headquarters in Shanghai. In addition we have sales and service personnel in Thailand and India.”



He added: “Growth in the region is being driven by exponential demand for our market leading equipment which helps manufacturers in high tech and critical industries improve yields, increase quality and cut waste.”



The next growth phase, scheduled for early 2013, will see Teknek strengthen its China presence and adopt a new approach to South East Asia which will leave the company better placed to serve its customer base throughout Asia and put it in a position to take advantage of growth opportunities in the region.



European sales manager Douglas Gray is to become Asia regional manager effective 1 January 2013 and will relocate to Shanghai with his family. Further appointments of sales and service personnel in Asia will be announced in January 2013.



To better target the relatively untapped South East Asia market, the company has appointed long serving Teknek employee Richard Meredith as master distributor for the area.



Mitchell commented: “This marks a very significant investment in the South East Asia market. Richard has worked for Teknek for many years during which time he has lived and worked in Asia. We are delighted he has partnered with us for this exciting venture. As a key Teknek partner, he will be joined in his company Merasia Ltd by the Teknek team from India and Thailand. Having been responsible for this area for many years during his time as Asia regional manager, Teknek will for the first time have a focused and experienced team dedicated to this important region.”