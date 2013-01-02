© vladek-dreamstime.com

Incap to start co-operative negotiations, possible lay-offs

Incap Corporation has invited all the personnel at its factory in Vaasa to co-operative negotiations. The actual negotiations will start on 8th of January and they will deal with actions which may result in eventual temporary lay-offs of personnel for a maximum of 90 days.

Decision on negotiations was made because in order to ensure the profitability, the company needs to adjust the operations of the factory to meet with the order base for the beginning of the year 2013 and the demand estimates given by the customer. The Vaasa factory manufactures rotor components and a variety of sheet-metal products, among others, and their demand is estimated to decrease in the beginning of this year from the level at the end of 2012.



Incap today employs 72 persons at its Vaasa factory, from whom 10 are salaried employees and 62 operative workers.



Last time Incap ran co-operative negotiations was in January 2012 with the personnel of the Group services and the Helsinki factory.