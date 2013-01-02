© beisea dreamstime.com Electronics Production | January 02, 2013
Farnell element14 re-direction in Poland continues
Farnell element14 continues its drive into the Polish market by announcing that it will now solely deal direct with customers in its supply of electronic components and engineering solutions.
The organisation has recently re-aligned its business in the region for customers to buy direct from local language websites. Customers are able to directly access 500,000 products in local currency prices available on next day delivery.
The development of the new outbound telesales and telemarketing centre in Krakow was the first phase of the re-alignment in October, providing service in 22 European languages to Farnell element14’s new and existing customers across the continent.
Rob Rospędzihowski, Commercial Sales Director, Farnell element14, said: “The strategic re-direction is all part of our plan for customers to buy direct from us in Poland to ensure they benefit from the highest possible service levels. Farnell element14 is working hard to develop a local business in each country in which it operates, through local language websites and ordering currency. The activity affects our operations in Poland, Latvia, Lithuania and Slovakia.”
The centre works closely with the field sales, customer service support, e-commerce and marketing teams in Farnell element14’s network of offices across Europe.
The development of the new outbound telesales and telemarketing centre in Krakow was the first phase of the re-alignment in October, providing service in 22 European languages to Farnell element14’s new and existing customers across the continent.
Rob Rospędzihowski, Commercial Sales Director, Farnell element14, said: “The strategic re-direction is all part of our plan for customers to buy direct from us in Poland to ensure they benefit from the highest possible service levels. Farnell element14 is working hard to develop a local business in each country in which it operates, through local language websites and ordering currency. The activity affects our operations in Poland, Latvia, Lithuania and Slovakia.”
The centre works closely with the field sales, customer service support, e-commerce and marketing teams in Farnell element14’s network of offices across Europe.
GTK’s Romanian manufacturing facility gains UL approval GTK says that is has enhanced its manufacturing facility in Romania with the addition of UL...
Innovation centre opens at Lockheed Martin in Orlando Necessity is said to be the mother of invention. Well, Lockheed Martin has now...
BMZ Group invests €120 million to expand production The BMZ Group says that it is investing a further EUR 120 million in the expansion of the...
East West Manufacturing acquires Team Manufacturing East West Manufacturing, a design, manufacturing and distribution business, announces...
NAI opens second facility in China NAI, a manufacturer of connectivity solutions, has announced that it is opening a...
Henkel builds global innovation centre for adhesive technologies Henkel says that it has laid the corner stone for the new global innovation centre of its Adhesive...
Jabil to take over 14 sites from Johnson & Johnson During the EMS providers conference call related to the its fiscal 2018 performance. CEO...
Leoni with a new plant in Serbia – wants to hire more than 4’000 The German cable specialist is looking to become one of the largest industrial employers in...
Jabil: ’What we’re doing is working’ EMS provider Jabil delivers another strong fiscal year. “What we’re doing is...
Voltabox acquires manufacturer of battery systems Voltabox AG says it has acquired all shares in Accurate Smart Battery Solutions GmbH...
Compass Electronics Group acquires Qualitronics EMS provider Compass Electronics Group (CEG), says that it has acquired...
Teledyne AES invests in main production facility Teledyne Advanced Electronic Solutions (AES), a business unit of the Teledyne Defense...
Kaga Electronics to acquire 70% of Fujitsu Electronics Kaga Electronics and Fujitsu Semiconductor Limited (FSL) have entered into a definitive...
Amtech get order for multi-phase high efficiency N-type expansion project Amtech Systems’ solar subsidiary, Tempress Systems, has received an order for the...
2’900 German jobs to go as part of Siemens €500M savings plan Siemens and the company's Central Works Council have signed a reconciliation of interests based on the framework agreement reached in May.
Saft recharges its commitment to India Battery manufacturer, Saft, says that the company has completed the purchase of...
SemiGen increases contract manufacturing capability Following its move into a new facility, SemiGen announces additional capital investment of...
US Digital selects E by Siplace Continuing its nearly 15-year partnership with ASM, Vancouver, WA-based OEM US...
Taiwanese company inaugurates new plant in Hungary Taiwan based electronics company, Sinbon, has officially opened its new plant in...
SEMI: 'Industry spending remains solid' North America-based manufacturers of semiconductor equipment posted USD 2.24...
Evonik to build new silicone plant in Geesthacht German chemicals company, Evonik, is investing a double-digit million euro amount in the...
Medtronic to acquire Mazor Robotics Medtech company, Medtronic plc and Mazor Robotics, a supplier of robotic guidance...
Obducat receives from a Canadian university Obducat Technologies AB, a supplier of system solutions for lithography processing, has...
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments