Huawei partner offered to sell HP gear to Iranian telecom company

An Iranian partner of Huawei Technologies offered in 2010 to sell embargoed Hewlett-Packard computer equipment worth EUR 1.3 million, to an Iranian mobile-phone operator, according to documents.

Both Huawei and its partner (a private company registered in Hong Kong) deny providing HP products to the Iranian telecom company, MCI. But the documents provide new evidence of how Chinese companies help Iran evade trade sanctions, a Reuters report states.



This is not the first time that Huawei has had eyes on them. Recently the company was criticised by the US House Intelligence Committee for not being able to “provide evidence to support its claims that it complies with all international sanctions or U.S. export laws.”



In the proposal to MCI, at least 13 pages, which involved expanding its subscriber billing system, were marked “Huawei confidential”, the report continues.



In a statement to Reuters the company said: “Huawei's business in Iran is in full compliance with all applicable laws and regulations including those of the U.N., U.S. and E.U. This commitment has been carried out and followed strictly by our company. Further, we also require our partners to follow the same commitment and strictly abide by the relevant laws and regulations.”