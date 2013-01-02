© gingergirl dreamstime.com PCB | January 02, 2013
Rigid PCB shipments down YoY in November 2012
Rigid PCB shipments were down 5.4 percent in November 2012 from November 2011, and bookings decreased 8.7 percent year over year, reports the industry association IPC.
Year to date, rigid PCB shipments declined 4.5 percent and bookings decreased 0.9 percent. Compared to the previous month, rigid PCB shipments were down 5.6 percent and rigid bookings fell 2.1 percent. The book-to-bill ratio for the North American rigid PCB industry in November 2012 fell to 0.95.
Flexible circuit shipments in November 2012 were up 18.0 percent, and bookings were down 21.6 percent compared to November 2011. Year to date, flexible circuit shipments decreased 2.2 percent and bookings decreased 11.5 percent. Compared to the previous month, flexible circuit shipments increased 10.2 percent and flex bookings were up 9.9 percent. The North American flexible circuit book-to-bill ratio remained at 0.74.
For rigid PCBs and flexible circuits combined, industry shipments in November 2012 were down 3.5 percent and bookings decreased 9.9 percent, compared to November 2011. Year to date, combined industry shipments were down 4.3 percent and bookings were down 1.9 percent. Compared to the previous month, combined industry shipments for November 2012 decreased 4.2 percent and bookings decreased 1.3 percent. The combined (rigid and flex) industry book-to-bill ratio in November 2012 declined to 0.93.
“Once again, the bright spot in North American PCB sales was in the flexible circuit segment,” said Sharon Starr, IPC director of market research. “Orders were weak in both rigid and flex segments of the industry, however, putting downward pressure on the book-to-bill ratio. Lower bookings portend a slow first quarter in 2013.”
Flexible circuit shipments in November 2012 were up 18.0 percent, and bookings were down 21.6 percent compared to November 2011. Year to date, flexible circuit shipments decreased 2.2 percent and bookings decreased 11.5 percent. Compared to the previous month, flexible circuit shipments increased 10.2 percent and flex bookings were up 9.9 percent. The North American flexible circuit book-to-bill ratio remained at 0.74.
For rigid PCBs and flexible circuits combined, industry shipments in November 2012 were down 3.5 percent and bookings decreased 9.9 percent, compared to November 2011. Year to date, combined industry shipments were down 4.3 percent and bookings were down 1.9 percent. Compared to the previous month, combined industry shipments for November 2012 decreased 4.2 percent and bookings decreased 1.3 percent. The combined (rigid and flex) industry book-to-bill ratio in November 2012 declined to 0.93.
“Once again, the bright spot in North American PCB sales was in the flexible circuit segment,” said Sharon Starr, IPC director of market research. “Orders were weak in both rigid and flex segments of the industry, however, putting downward pressure on the book-to-bill ratio. Lower bookings portend a slow first quarter in 2013.”
GTK’s Romanian manufacturing facility gains UL approval GTK says that is has enhanced its manufacturing facility in Romania with the addition of UL...
Innovation centre opens at Lockheed Martin in Orlando Necessity is said to be the mother of invention. Well, Lockheed Martin has now...
BMZ Group invests €120 million to expand production The BMZ Group says that it is investing a further EUR 120 million in the expansion of the...
East West Manufacturing acquires Team Manufacturing East West Manufacturing, a design, manufacturing and distribution business, announces...
NAI opens second facility in China NAI, a manufacturer of connectivity solutions, has announced that it is opening a...
Henkel builds global innovation centre for adhesive technologies Henkel says that it has laid the corner stone for the new global innovation centre of its Adhesive...
Jabil to take over 14 sites from Johnson & Johnson During the EMS providers conference call related to the its fiscal 2018 performance. CEO...
Leoni with a new plant in Serbia – wants to hire more than 4’000 The German cable specialist is looking to become one of the largest industrial employers in...
Jabil: ’What we’re doing is working’ EMS provider Jabil delivers another strong fiscal year. “What we’re doing is...
Voltabox acquires manufacturer of battery systems Voltabox AG says it has acquired all shares in Accurate Smart Battery Solutions GmbH...
Compass Electronics Group acquires Qualitronics EMS provider Compass Electronics Group (CEG), says that it has acquired...
Teledyne AES invests in main production facility Teledyne Advanced Electronic Solutions (AES), a business unit of the Teledyne Defense...
Kaga Electronics to acquire 70% of Fujitsu Electronics Kaga Electronics and Fujitsu Semiconductor Limited (FSL) have entered into a definitive...
Amtech get order for multi-phase high efficiency N-type expansion project Amtech Systems’ solar subsidiary, Tempress Systems, has received an order for the...
2’900 German jobs to go as part of Siemens €500M savings plan Siemens and the company's Central Works Council have signed a reconciliation of interests based on the framework agreement reached in May.
Saft recharges its commitment to India Battery manufacturer, Saft, says that the company has completed the purchase of...
SemiGen increases contract manufacturing capability Following its move into a new facility, SemiGen announces additional capital investment of...
US Digital selects E by Siplace Continuing its nearly 15-year partnership with ASM, Vancouver, WA-based OEM US...
Taiwanese company inaugurates new plant in Hungary Taiwan based electronics company, Sinbon, has officially opened its new plant in...
SEMI: 'Industry spending remains solid' North America-based manufacturers of semiconductor equipment posted USD 2.24...
Evonik to build new silicone plant in Geesthacht German chemicals company, Evonik, is investing a double-digit million euro amount in the...
Medtronic to acquire Mazor Robotics Medtech company, Medtronic plc and Mazor Robotics, a supplier of robotic guidance...
Obducat receives from a Canadian university Obducat Technologies AB, a supplier of system solutions for lithography processing, has...
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments