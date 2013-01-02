© morgenstjerne dreamstime.com

FLIR Systems acquires Traficon International

FLIR Systems, Inc. has acquired the stock of Traficon International NV for approximately USD 46 million in cash.

Traficon, based in Wevelgem, Belgium, is specialised in video image processing software and hardware for traffic analysis.



"We have shown that thermal imaging is a superior solution for monitoring traffic," said Earl Lewis, President and CEO of FLIR. "This acquisition will accelerate the adoption of FLIR technology in the expanding worldwide market for video-based traffic control solutions as we utilize Traficon's strong distribution network. Additionally, Traficon's video analytics capabilities will be integrated into our other imaging lines of business offering enhanced functionality and the development of new applications."