Elekonta upgrades with Orbotech Fusion AOI

Elekonta Marek GmbH & Co. KG, is now utilizing the latest generation Orbotech automated optical inspection (AOI) technology with the recent purchase of the Fusion™ 22 system.

Mr. Lars Presche, Managing Director of Elekonta, said:



“Through continuous, forward-looking development of our product range and production equipment, we are able to deliver top quality, quick-turn multilayer boards. Our decision to transition our inspection capabilities to Orbotech’s advanced technology helps us to be ideally equipped to satisfy even the toughest production demands of our customers.”



Mr. Gaby Waisman, President of Orbotech West, said:



“Elekonta has an enthusiasm for innovation and an uncompromising approach to quality which makes them a top German PCB supplier. As a current user of Orbotech’s laser direct imaging systems, this is the first Orbotech AOI system that they have invested in to date. We appreciate their confidence in our company as a provider of best-in-class solutions to fit their needs.”