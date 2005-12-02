Celestica appoints new vice president<br>for Design and Engineering Services

Celestica has announced that Paul Barsley has been appointed to vice president, Design and Engineering Services.

In this role, he will oversee all aspects of Celestica's Design and Engineering Services offering including Design, New Product Introduction, Engineering Services and Test, Green Services and Total Lifecycle Management.



Mr. Barsley will be responsible for ensuring Celestica's Design and Engineering Services offering meets customers' time-to-market objectives for new products, delivers cost reductions on current products and supports customers' technology, design and engineering requirements throughout the entire product lifecycle. Building on Celestica's recent acquisition of CoreSim, which added advanced design analysis and redesign services capabilities to Celestica's Design offering, this appointment further strengthens Celestica's focus on Design and Engineering Services.



Mr. Barsley joins Celestica with extensive and diverse experience in product development, manufacturing and business operations. Most recently, he was the founder and chief operating officer of Vocera Communications, a provider of WiFi-based Voice-Over Internet Protocol communications products. In addition to leading the company's business operations, he directed the design and development of Vocera's first-generation communications device.