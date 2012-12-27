© dimitry romanchuck dreamstime.com

Balda acquires C. Brewer Company

Balda has agreed to purchase 100 percent of the shares in C. Brewer Company, Anaheim, California, effective as of December 31, 2012.

The purchase price for the acquisition totals around EUR 33 million, including the performance-related earn-out clause of EUR 3.8 million.



Dominik Müser, CEO of Balda AG: “The USA is the largest healthcare market in the world. Therefore, it is of fundamental importance for the development of our group to have a presence there with our own production locations. With the purchase of C. Brewer we have acquired a injection-molded plastics specialist with well established customer relationships that display a high degree of trust. The company is located in California’s medical valley with a particularly high density of healthcare customers. This gives Balda an excellent base for expansion in the USA.”