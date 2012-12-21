© baloncici dreamstime.com

Nexstim outsources its manufacturing to Innokas

Nexstim Oy has signed an agreement with its long-term contract manufacturing partner Innokas Medical Oy.

Innokas will assume responsibility for sourcing, manufacturing and delivering the Nexstim NBS System 4, the NexSpeech module and TMS II stimulator coils. The change in operations is not expected to have any impact on delivery times for these products. The agreement will be effective on 1.1.2013.



“As we turn our focus more to the market opportunities for new therapy products, this change will help strengthen Nexstim’s role in the value-chain, as a developer of value-adding products and services for current and future customers”, clarifies Rainer Harjunpää, Director of Operations, Nexstim.



Juha Rantala, Customer Manager for Innokas Medical, explains that as a result of this transfer, production control can be improved while quality maintained. In future, device manufacture, final assembly and testing will be done at the Innokas Kempele plant.



"In connection with this agreement we have invested in final testing systems and have already trained our Kempele staff in the manufacture of these devices", Rantala added.



The Nexstim Helsinki headquarters, together with its subsidiaries in Germany and USA, will focus on providing sales and customer services, including installation and training for the NBS System and NexSpeech module. Nexstim will continue to provide service support for the discontinued eXimia product line.