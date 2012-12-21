© studio 37 dreamstime.com

Lapp inaugurates second cable plant in India

With a traditional Puja ceremony and prayer-song, the second production plant of the Stuttgart-based Lapp Group was recently inaugurated in India.

The recently completed construction stage alone represents an investment of around 20 million euros. This part of the new cable plant already currently produces 1,000 km of single core every day. These single-core cables are intended above all for use in building cabling.



Andreas Lapp, Chairman of the Board of Lapp Holding AG and honorary Consul of the Republic of India for Baden-Württemberg and Rheinland-Pfalz, said at the opening ceremony: "We want to continue to expand our presence in India. There are still huge opportunities for growth here."



The plant in Bhopal is the Lapp Group's second in India after Bangalore and covers an area of 117,000 square metres. The next construction stages include the building of production facilities for other cable technology products.