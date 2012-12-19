© dimitry romanchuck dreamstime.com Electronics Production | December 19, 2012
Escatec names Markus Walther to CEO position
Escatec has announced the appointment of Markus Walther to the role of CEO of the Escatec Group, effective January 1, 2013.
Markus started at Escatec as a Technical Manager 23 years ago and advanced through the company to his current role as COO. The position of COO will remain open until a suitable candidate is selected.
Christophe Albin, Executive Chairman of the Board of Directors and founder of Escatec, said, "Markus has made major contributions to the success of Escatec, helping the company establish itself as a major global player in the Electronics Engineering and manufacturing ("E2MS") industry through offering world class customer service backed up by Swiss quality and reliability. It is particularly gratifying that our policy of continually investing in our people and their career development produces outstanding staff such as Markus, who has worked in most departments during his 23 year career in Escatec and therefore has hands on experience to draw on to bring out the best in people."
Commenting on his appointment, Markus Walther added, "I am very honoured to continue to serve ESCATEC in my new appointment as CEO. Handing the day to day operational management of the business to a new COO will enable me to apply more of my time to supporting the strategic growth of the business. We see significant opportunities to grow through more focus on the US market, continuing to expand our presence in Europe, and offering a very effective manufacturing alternative in South East Asia to the ever increasing cost of China. It will also allow me to continue the development of, and investment in, our employees, our manufacturing technologies and capacity in order to support our growth strategy and with customer service always in our minds. We call this ESCATEC's way to success."
