© aleksandr volkov dreamstime.com

Teleplan opens a new service hub in the US

Teleplan, a provider of high-tech, end-to-end after-market services for the computer, communications and consumer electronics industries, has announced the opening of its Dallas Set-Top Box (STB) service hub.

The new service hub will be offering a “Telemade” Repair Avoidance solution with quicker turnaround times for US-based STB customers. Leveraging Teleplan’s partnership with S3 Group, the hub incorporates their StormTest Decision Line technology to offer automated STB testing and screening solutions.



“The expansion of our services through our new hub in Dallas further emphasizes our commitment to fully providing an end-to-end service solution for the US STB market,” said Patrick Ring, Chief Sales & Marketing Officer at Teleplan. The Dallas hub is our first North American hub and we are committed to expanding our service network to provide our customers across the country with innovative and tailored solutions,” added Mr. Ring.