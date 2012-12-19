© alexan24 dreamstime.com

Incap lowers its profit guidance for latter half of 2012

Incap lowers its previous profit guidance for the latter half of 2012 and estimates that the Group's operating result (EBIT) for the latter part of the year 2012 is negative.

The profit development of the last quarter of the year has not met with expectations, because the Group's revenue for October - November was lower than estimated while at the same time certain costs during the last months of the year exceeded forecast. In particular, the costs for personnel and the expenses for service and maintenance of production machinery increased.



Incap repeats its previous estimate for the full-year revenue and result in 2012 and expects that the full-year revenue is lower than in 2011, when it was EUR 68.9 million. The company further estimates that the full-year operating result (EBIT) is clearly better than in 2011 when it was EUR -1.6 million.



In its previous guidance given on 31 October 2012 Incap estimated that the Group's operating result (EBIT) for the latter half of the year is positive and that the full-year operating result is clearly better than in 2011. The company estimated the full-year revenue in 2012 to be lower than in 2011.