Is Samsung easing up on Apple?

Samsung will walk away from the patent battle with Apple; at least in Germany, UK, France, Italy and the Netherlands. The start of a de-escalation?

The electronics giant released the following statement to The Verge:



"Samsung remains committed to licensing our technologies on fair, reasonable and non-discriminatory terms, and we strongly believe it is better when companies compete fairly in the marketplace, rather than in court. In this spirit, Samsung has decided to withdraw our injunction requests against Apple on the basis of our standard essential patents pending in European courts, in the interest of protecting consumer choice."