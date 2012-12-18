© beisea dreamstime.com

Q.P.I. Group acquires Macer Sweden AB

The Helmond based company Q.P.I. Group Holding B.V. has acquired the Swedish company Macer Sweden AB, that specialises in the supply of printed circuit boards and in DFM (Design For Manufacturing).

Macer supplies its products in Scandinavia and the Baltic states. Macer will continue its activities independently under the name Macer Sweden AB member of the Q.P.I. Group.



Mattias Andersson, founder and owner of Macer: “Macer has been successful since its foundation in 2008. We were looking for a partner to enable further growth and to strengthen the company’s base. In the Q.P.I. Group we have found a partner that will enable us to strengthen our base considerably. This strong base is essential to clients who want to do business with Macer.”



Arjan Warnaar, CEO and owner of the Q.P.I. Group: “Macer is a company that has many similarities with the Q.P.I. Group. Both companies aim to support the customer in the application of printed circuit board technology and to supply high-quality printed circuit boards. Q.P.I. is very impressed with the level of technical know-how in the company, particularly when it comes to CAM engineering. Geographically speaking, Macer is active in an area where the Q.P.I. Group was not yet active and, as such, Macer fits perfectly within the Q.P.I. Group. Both companies can benefit from this scaling up.”