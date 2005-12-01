NOTE appoints new CFO

Sweden based EMS-Provider NOTE has appointed Henrik Nygren as its new Chief Financial Officer. Henrik Nygren will enter his position in March 2006.

Henrik Nygren has most recently worked as an international controller for SNA Europe, a subsidiary of US tooling company Snapon. He has many years of experience as a CFO within companies such as Danaher Motion, Artema Medical and SSAB. Henrik Nygren will replace Gunilla Olsson, who will be Accounting Manager for NOTE.