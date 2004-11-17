Sheldahl changes name to Multek

Multek, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Flextronics and provider of rigid PCB services, announced that Sheldahl has changed its name to Multek Flexible Circuits Incorporated. Multek acquired Sheldahl in September 2004.

Multek Flexible Circuits will continue to provide Sheldahl interconnect products and flexible circuit board technologies to the electronics, automotive, industrial, aerospace, and military markets. Multek will retain the Sheldahl name for its Technical Materials business, which provides laminated and vacuum deposited products and other patented core technologies.



“Multek Flexible Circuits provides a valuable extension of services to our customers,” said Werner Widmann, President of Multek. “Flexible circuit board technologies are a key component to the creation of complex products, and we’re pleased to announce this new group within Multek.”



“Our new name better represents services available to our global customers as a result of the recently combined businesses of Sheldahl and Multek,” said Benoit Pouliquen, President and CEO of Sheldahl. “Building on established Multek and Sheldahl brands, we are well positioned to lead the market for complete interconnect products and services across key industries.”