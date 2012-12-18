© michal mrozek dreamstime.com

New Executive VP of Operations for PartnerTech in Sweden

Martin Valfridsson has been appointed Executive Vice President Operations for Machining at PartnerTech with immediate effect.

In his position he will be heading the operational area of Machining, including the sites PartnerTech Karlskoga and PartnerTech Aerodyn in Sweden and he will join the PartnerTech group management team.



Martin has been employed in PartnerTech since August 2011 as Managing Director for PartnerTech Karlskoga AB. He is a trained engineer with experience from leading positions within a variety of technology companies such as Ericsson and ABB, both in Sweden and in Japan.