Foxconn's Indonesia investment put on hold

The investment in Indonesia by Foxconn Technology Group has been put on hold as negotiations continue.

Several news outlets have reported earlier that Foxconn plans to invest billions of USD to set up operations in Indonesia. As of now, that plan seems to have been put on hold.



Discussions between the company and government are still ongoing and little information on where they stand has been released.



The media buzz claims there still is a number of requirements that Foxconn still has to meet before they can move further along with their plans.



The rumored bill for the investment has been anything between USD 1 billion to 10 billion.