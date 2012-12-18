© franz pfluegl dreamstime.com

Solid Semecs invest in new Siplace machines

Solid Semecs GmbH, an electronics manufacturer with headquarters in the Netherlands, has decided to invest in a line of two Siplace SX machines for the company's new plant in Vrabe, Slovakia.

Both machines are equipped with a Siplace MultiStar placement head.



"With our new line we prove that many assessments of the region in which we produce are no longer valid," says Ivan Kukucka, who is in charge of the Vrable plant. "With state-of-the-art equipment like our new SIPLACE SX placement machines we are redefining the limits of the kind of electronics production that operates at extremely high speed, yet is flexible and churns out top quality."



Semecs GmbH focuses on customers and projects from the areas in automotive technology, medical technology, photovoltaics and industrial technology.



"We are not a classic high-mix or high-volume producer. Our orders are highly diverse, and our customers come from many different industries," explains Kukucka. "Our production must be equipped to meet all customer demands without difficulty. Our challenge is to make everything possible."