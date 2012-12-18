© grzegorz kula dreamstime.com

Prism adds NPI software from Aegis

Cambridgeshire contract electronics manufacturer Prism Electronics has improved its production infrastructure and has made a significant investment in new product introduction (NPI) software from Aegis.

Prism business development director David Dickin said: “At Prism we are continuing to invest in the tools and technology that allow us to deliver a premium service in spite of the poor economy. Our customers can be confident that they are dealing with a manufacturing partner that is always striving to add value."



“In-depth production engineering evaluation at the NPI stage reduces the risk of design, specification or procurement errors. Spotting these early means that Prism can save the customer both time and money."