Ventec AS9100C approval fully certificated

Ventec Electronics Suzhou Co Ltd, is now fully certified to AS9100 Revision C, the quality management standard specifically written for the aerospace and defence industry.

The certification is in accordance with the Aerospace Supplier Quality System Certification Scheme EN9101:2009, EN9104-001 edition January 2012 and SR002, a press release reads.



Dated 19th November 2012, the certification covers EN9100:2009 / AS9100 Revision C / JIS Q 9100:2009, and qualifies the two Ventec facilities in Suzhou to design, manufacture and sell copper clad laminate and pre preg for aerospace applications.



Ventec Europe Managing Director Mark Goodwin was delighted, “this accreditation confirms our emerging position as a leader in the design and manufacture of high reliability materials for the military and commercial aerospace sector, I believe Ventec International Group is the only copper clad laminate & pre preg manufacturer with this accreditation and that it adds significant value to our customers’ supply chains in this safety critical business”