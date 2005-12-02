Distributors line up for Universal<br> Instruments Sales Awards

Universal Instruments' European Sales Conference in Munich provided the stage for this year's Distributor Awards ceremony, in which Universal recognised the contributions made by leading distributors towards its corporate sales targets.

Held in advance of Productronica 2005, the Universal Distributor Awards were presented by Director of European Operations, Brad Bennett. Speaking after the event, Bennett commented, "Universal is recognised throughout the industry for its ability to present product reliability

and technical excellence on a truly global scale. This level of operation simply could not be achieved without our vast network of trusted distributors, who ensure that electronics professionals around the world know just what it means to be Powered by Universal."