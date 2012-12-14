© grzegorz kula dreamstime.com

Mouser and Marquardt enter global distribution agreement

Mouser Electronics, Inc. has announced a global agreement to partner with Marquardt, a company providing switching solutions. The Marquardt product line-up includes switches, sensors, and control devices.

Some of Marquardt’s innovations include the first German-made snap-action switch, the first electronic systems for power tools, and the first specialty rocker and snap-action switches for the automotive market. Further globalization has allowed more expansion into high-technology markets.



“We are excited to partner with Marquardt to deliver the newest in innovative switch designs,” states Keith Privett, Mouser Vice President of Electromechanical, Power & Test. “Marquardt is committed to be on the leading edge of technology and to provide high quality switching solutions. Their vision is to anticipate the newest innovations in high-technology markets and to make interaction with new technologies more efficient, more comfortable, and more reliable. That fits perfectly with the Mouser model to deliver What’s Next in newest products and advanced technologies.”



“With our innovative and value-driven switching solutions and Mouser’s first-class attention to quickly providing the newest technology, design engineers can easily obtain custom-built solutions for their design challenges,” states Jack Moriarty, Sales Manager of Marquardt. “We are excited to see what this new partnership with Mouser Electronics will bring.”