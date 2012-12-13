© mariusz-szachowski-dreamstime.com

EMS acquires Applied Assembly

Electronic Manufacturing Solutions Limited (EMS), a UK based CEMs, has announced the acquisition of Southampton based Applied Assembly Ltd, a supplier of cable and electro-mechanical assemblies.

The acquisition provides EMS with an additional 4,500 sq ft of production capacity, in a dedicated facility, whilst adding a set of skills and equipment.



“This comes at a perfect time and provides a vast range of opportunities for EMS” said Bernard Chubb, Managing Director of EMS. “We have achieved an outstanding level of growth over the last two years and we want to enhance this with investments of this nature”.



EMS’ Sales Director Roland Joy said, “Strategically, it’s a great fit. The addition of services such as complex wire looms, a variety of electro-mechanical services and moulded mains leads is very exciting. They are an ideal complement to our exceptional range of solutions including SMT assembly down to 01005”, a full procurement service and a wide variety of conventional assembly and test services”.



The acquisition of Applied Assembly represents the fifth major investment of 2012 for EMS including the installation of two new Panasonic pick and place machines and a DEK Horizon screen printer as part of a second line installation.