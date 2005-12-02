Cyncrona to distribute PINK GmbH

Sweden based Cyncrona is distributing agents for Germany based PINK GmbH in the Nordic and Baltic countries.

For nearly 20 years, the name PINK GmbH has been well known for high quality and precision in nearly all areas of vacuum technology.



PINK GmbH offers innovative soldering technologies for voidsfree connections of power semiconductors, hybrid- and multichip-assemblies as well as for electronic packages.

The systems are for paste or preform soldering and provide the advantage of possible inline operation. A continuous recording of all process data ensures process reliability, quality and traceability.





Voidfree soldering for zero-defect production

Shrinking package sizes of electronic devices require perfect and voidfree soldering.

Voids reduce the electrical and thermal conductivity and cause hot spots. In addition, lead free solder escalates the formation of voids. These can be removed from the liquid solder by vacuum. The patented inline soldering system with vacuum – VADU – by PINK GmbH eliminates voids.



Heating and cooling is based on contact heat transfer. The temperature gradients are adjustable by distance regulation to the substrate. Vacuum is applied during heating, which allows normal reflow process times, in accordance with customer's specifications and IPC- / JEDEC – recommendation.