TT electronics to acquire ACW Technology business
TT electronics plc, has announced it has acquired the majority of business and assets of ACW Technology Limited (in administration) and agreed to the transfer of associated production from ACW Technology (Zhuhai) Limited to TT electronics’ facility in Suzhou, China.
The Businesses’ manufacturing operations which provide manufacturing services to customers in the industrial, aerospace and defense markets will be integrated into TT electronics’ integrated manufacturing services (IMS) division.
With UK assembly operations based in Southampton and Tonypandy, South Wales, ACW Technology specialises in aerospace and defense technologies.
TT electronics-IMS will maintain its existing 89,000 square foot facility in Rogerstone, South Wales that specialises in PCBA and complete box build integration, and serves as home to Abtest, TT electronics’ UKAS accredited No. 0042 environmental and reliability testing laboratory. With the addition of the Tonypandy and Southampton facilities, TT electronics-IMS will operate six global facilities located in Europe, North America and Asia.
“The addition of this operation and its seasoned team enhances TT electronics’ overall service offerings in the UK, placing us in a stronger position as one of the leading EMS companies in the aerospace and defense industries. ” said Gary Allen, Managing Director, TT electronics.
“As part of our ongoing growth strategy to serve new and existing customers, the acquisition of ACW Technologies is the right fit for TT electronics-IMS,” said Allen. “We consider our world class manufacturing facilities an extension of our customers’ capabilities - designed for flexibility and agility with the highest level of certifications specific to the markets we serve. The acquisition of ACW extends our customised services to all customers, and further demonstrates our commitment to the aerospace and defense sector.”
Owen Reeves, CEO for ACW Technology will be joining the TT-IMS team to continue developing strong customer relationships and future global opportunities. “We expect this acquisition to result in greater opportunities for both ACW and TT customers, as well as broaden our strength in the aerospace, defense and medical market segments,” said Reeves.
