© dimitry romanchuck dreamstime.com Electronics Production | December 13, 2012
EUR 15.1M support for former Nokia, Flextronics & Saab workers
It is finally through. The EU Council adopted, on 6 December, seven decisions mobilising a total amount of EUR 24.3 million under the European Globalisation Adjustment Fund (EGF).
This will provide support for workers made redundant in seven EU member states. Several of these cases concern the electronics sector.
- So will the EGF support former Flextronics employees in Denmark with EUR 1.4 million. It notes that the assessment by the Danish authorities shows that "only 153 of 303 workers dismissed would choose to participate in the measures".
- Laid off Nokia employees in both Finland and Romania have been granted EUR 5.3 million and EUR 2.9 million respectively. The EGF has already acted in favour of 1'337 workers dismissed as a result of the re-location of Nokia from Germany to Romania in 2008. Now, 3 years later (2011), the EGF "must act again as the production plant opened in Cluj, following the closure in Germany, was closed down in 2011 as a result of re-location to Asia".
In the latest application, Romania has requested assistance for 1'904 redundancies, 1'416 of which are targeted for assistance in SC Nokia Romania SRL and one supplier in Romania. Finland has requested assistance for 1'000 redundancies, all of which are targeted for assistance, in Nokia plc (Salo) in Finland.
- Workers affected by the bankruptcy of Swedish car manufacturer Saab will be supported with EUR 5.5 million. Interesting here is the note that - although the bankruptcy of Saab led to a 20% increase in unemployment in the region of Trollhättan - Swedish authorities targeted only 1'350 of 3'239 dismissed workers for EGF support. It subsequently "calls on the Swedish authorities to use the EGF to its full potential for dismissed workers".
Furthermore, the EGF will also pay out EUR 9.2 million in support to dismissed workers in Austrian mobile social services sector (EUR 5.2 million), to workers made redundant at Italian manufacturers of mopeds and motorcycles (EUR 2.7 million) and to dismissed workers in the Spanish metal products sector (EUR 1.3 million).
- So will the EGF support former Flextronics employees in Denmark with EUR 1.4 million. It notes that the assessment by the Danish authorities shows that "only 153 of 303 workers dismissed would choose to participate in the measures".
- Laid off Nokia employees in both Finland and Romania have been granted EUR 5.3 million and EUR 2.9 million respectively. The EGF has already acted in favour of 1'337 workers dismissed as a result of the re-location of Nokia from Germany to Romania in 2008. Now, 3 years later (2011), the EGF "must act again as the production plant opened in Cluj, following the closure in Germany, was closed down in 2011 as a result of re-location to Asia".
In the latest application, Romania has requested assistance for 1'904 redundancies, 1'416 of which are targeted for assistance in SC Nokia Romania SRL and one supplier in Romania. Finland has requested assistance for 1'000 redundancies, all of which are targeted for assistance, in Nokia plc (Salo) in Finland.
- Workers affected by the bankruptcy of Swedish car manufacturer Saab will be supported with EUR 5.5 million. Interesting here is the note that - although the bankruptcy of Saab led to a 20% increase in unemployment in the region of Trollhättan - Swedish authorities targeted only 1'350 of 3'239 dismissed workers for EGF support. It subsequently "calls on the Swedish authorities to use the EGF to its full potential for dismissed workers".
Furthermore, the EGF will also pay out EUR 9.2 million in support to dismissed workers in Austrian mobile social services sector (EUR 5.2 million), to workers made redundant at Italian manufacturers of mopeds and motorcycles (EUR 2.7 million) and to dismissed workers in the Spanish metal products sector (EUR 1.3 million).
GTK’s Romanian manufacturing facility gains UL approval GTK says that is has enhanced its manufacturing facility in Romania with the addition of UL...
Innovation centre opens at Lockheed Martin in Orlando Necessity is said to be the mother of invention. Well, Lockheed Martin has now...
BMZ Group invests €120 million to expand production The BMZ Group says that it is investing a further EUR 120 million in the expansion of the...
East West Manufacturing acquires Team Manufacturing East West Manufacturing, a design, manufacturing and distribution business, announces...
NAI opens second facility in China NAI, a manufacturer of connectivity solutions, has announced that it is opening a...
Henkel builds global innovation centre for adhesive technologies Henkel says that it has laid the corner stone for the new global innovation centre of its Adhesive...
Jabil to take over 14 sites from Johnson & Johnson During the EMS providers conference call related to the its fiscal 2018 performance. CEO...
Leoni with a new plant in Serbia – wants to hire more than 4’000 The German cable specialist is looking to become one of the largest industrial employers in...
Jabil: ’What we’re doing is working’ EMS provider Jabil delivers another strong fiscal year. “What we’re doing is...
Voltabox acquires manufacturer of battery systems Voltabox AG says it has acquired all shares in Accurate Smart Battery Solutions GmbH...
Compass Electronics Group acquires Qualitronics EMS provider Compass Electronics Group (CEG), says that it has acquired...
Teledyne AES invests in main production facility Teledyne Advanced Electronic Solutions (AES), a business unit of the Teledyne Defense...
Kaga Electronics to acquire 70% of Fujitsu Electronics Kaga Electronics and Fujitsu Semiconductor Limited (FSL) have entered into a definitive...
Amtech get order for multi-phase high efficiency N-type expansion project Amtech Systems’ solar subsidiary, Tempress Systems, has received an order for the...
2’900 German jobs to go as part of Siemens €500M savings plan Siemens and the company's Central Works Council have signed a reconciliation of interests based on the framework agreement reached in May.
Saft recharges its commitment to India Battery manufacturer, Saft, says that the company has completed the purchase of...
SemiGen increases contract manufacturing capability Following its move into a new facility, SemiGen announces additional capital investment of...
US Digital selects E by Siplace Continuing its nearly 15-year partnership with ASM, Vancouver, WA-based OEM US...
Taiwanese company inaugurates new plant in Hungary Taiwan based electronics company, Sinbon, has officially opened its new plant in...
SEMI: 'Industry spending remains solid' North America-based manufacturers of semiconductor equipment posted USD 2.24...
Evonik to build new silicone plant in Geesthacht German chemicals company, Evonik, is investing a double-digit million euro amount in the...
Medtronic to acquire Mazor Robotics Medtech company, Medtronic plc and Mazor Robotics, a supplier of robotic guidance...
Obducat receives from a Canadian university Obducat Technologies AB, a supplier of system solutions for lithography processing, has...
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments