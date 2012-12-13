© beisea dreamstime.com

PVA partners with MJB to increase presence in France

Precision Valve & Automation Inc (PVA), a manufacturer and supplier of conformal coating and precision dispensing systems, has announced a new agreement with French distributor of electronics manufacturing and assembly product lines, MJB

The new partnership will see MJB supporting the full line of conformal coating, fluid dispensing and custom automation equipment for sales and new business development opportunities throughout France.



"As we continue to see growth opportunities in Europe, we are working to expand our partner releationships," said Frank Hart, Global Sales and Marketing Manager, PVA. "With their expertise and experienced technical team MJB is more than a distributor," continued Hart, "they are able to provide comprehensive services including installation, training, process support, maintenance contracts, etc. We are excited to be working with experts who can effectively and proficiently promote PVA's products."



Thierry Blanche, General Manager of MJB added, "Demand for applications such as conformal coating and material dispensing is growing within our customers. In order to face this new challenge at MJB, we strongly believe PVA has the experience, equipment and expertise for being a partner of choice with MJB”