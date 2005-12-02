Renesas and Grandis to<br> collaborate on 65 nm MRAM

Renesas Technology Corp. and Grandis, Inc. have agreed to collaborate on the development of 65 nm process MRAM (Magnetic Random Access Memory¹) employing spin torque transfer writing technology².

Renesas Technology will start to ship microcomputers and SoC products incorporating 65 nm process STT-RAM™ in the near future.



“We are currently doing development work on MRAM technology employing high-speed and highly reliable conventional magnetic field data writing technology³. We intend to use this technology in products such as microcomputers and SoC devices with on-chip memory.” said Tadashi Nishimura, Deputy Executive General Manager of the Production and Technology Unit at Renesas Technology Corp. “Nevertheless, in view of factors such as the need to reduce writing instability and lower current requirements, we feel that spin torque transfer is a more appropriate technology for future MRAM produced using ultra-fine processes. Grandis has world-class spin torque transfer technology. We are confident that by fusing their technology with our production processes we will be able to develop a universal memory that combines high performance and excellent reliability.”



“Grandis has been a leader in spin torque transfer technology for many years. We're pioneers because we were the first to incorporate spin torque transfer technology into the structure of memory cells used in MRAM.” said William Almon, President & CEO of Grandis, Inc. “By maximizing the efficiency of spin torque transfer we have brought it to a level where it can be incorporated into today's LSI devices. We anticipate that collaborating with Renesas Technology in applying our technology to LSI devices will lead to an expansion in business opportunities for Grandis.”

