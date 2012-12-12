© gingergirl dreamstime.com

New facility at Fideltronik’s factory campus

With plans to report on a turnover of EUR 200 million in 2015, Polish EMS-provider Fideltronik has invested in a new facility in Sucha Beskidzka (Poland).

The construction of the new hall, located next to the existing facilities, was finished in September 2012. The building will be approximately 4'000sqm, of which 3'000sqm are designated production areas. Production of pilot series has already begun.



"Our aim was to increase production capacity to face additional demand generated by new projects", said Piotr Byrski, head of sales at Fideltronik. "We observed a lot of new inquiries in Q4/2012, both from our regular customers and from new ones, so we think the new hall was finished just in time. We expect that the electronic industry sector will be the fastest growing market for us during the next few years."



The new facility is equipped with two new SMT production lines based on Siplace pick&place machines. Each line has a theoretical maximum capacity of 50'000 CPH, however, both lines are configured for small and medium scale production.



Apart from this Fideltronik has bought another plot of land - 5'000sqm in size and adjustend to the existing buildings - and plans to build yet another hall of 6'000sqm. When the construction will commence is not yet determined.