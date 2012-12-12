© photong dreamstime.com

Thales chosen for Indias first CBTC project

Larsen & Toubro, an Indian engineering and construction Company, has signed an agreement with Thales India for providing Communications Based Train Control (CBTC) and Integrated Communications and Supervision (ICS) systems for Hyderabad Metro Rail Project.

The CBTC advanced signalling and ICS systems will be implemented for the Hyderabad Metro Rail Lines 1, 2 and 3, covering 72 km of rail and comprising of 66 stations.



“We are delighted to have secured the first CBTC project in India, as this is a landmark contract being the first of its kind in India,” said Eric Lenseigne, Vice President, Thales India. “To also have been chosen for the supervision systems, already present for 10 years in the country, proves our strength in delivering complete and fully-integrated high-tech solutions for all aspects of urban railway projects. These key contracts reinforce Thales’ strong presence in high potential growth markets.”



Thales will design, build, deliver and manage the installation of the SelTrac Communications-Based Train Control solution.



The L&T Metro Rail Hyderabad project will include around 18.5 million s.ft. of Transit-Oriented Development (TOD) in the earmarked P&C areas and depots. This project is expected to trigger robust economic activity in and around the city and will generate substantial employment.



The integrated communications and supervision systems supplied will build on the success of previous supervision projects in India in Delhi, Mumbai, Bangalore and Jaipur. Thales will deliver its ICS package, composed by Data Transmission, Public Address, Passenger Information Display, Fault Reporting Facilities, Office Automation and Information Technology, CCTV, Access Control and Intrusion Detection, Master Clock, Telephony, Voice Recording and Radio Tetra systems.