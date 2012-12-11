© ermess dreamstime.com

National Instruments acquires Signalion

National Instruments has announced its acquisition of Signalion GmbH. Signalion will operate as a wholly-owned NI subsidiary under the existing leadership at its current locations in Dresden, Germany and Yokahama, Japan.

Signalion founders, Dr. Tim Hentschel and Dr. Thorsten Dräger, will remain with the company as co-managing directors, and work closely with NI R&D to evolve the capabilities of NI LabVIEW system design software and modular PXI hardware for wireless test applications. Signalion will continue to operate as a wholly owned NI subsidiary and to sell and support its products through its direct, distributor and OEM channels.



“NI continues to invest in the strategic areas of RF research, design and test,” said Dr. James Truchard, president, CEO and co-founder of National Instruments. “Signalion has assembled a top team of researchers and developers through its close relationship with Technische Universität Dresden (TU Dresden) working on the latest standards such as LTE, LTE-advanced and even fifth-generation wireless research. This expertise combined with a strong product portfolio strengthens our market position while laying the foundation for continued innovation using the NI PXI RF platform and LabVIEW for mobile communications and infrastructure test.”



“We at Signalion are excited to join National Instruments,” said Hentschel. “Our significant experience with RF communications complements the NI platform and we look forward to working on products that will broaden the NI product offering.”