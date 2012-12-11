© daniel schweinert dreamstime.com

Cogent in on SafeDrive project

Cogent Technology has been chosen as a manufacturing partner for the EU FP7 (Seventh Framework Programme for Research and Technological Development) research project, SafeDrive.

The research project aims at the development of a low voltage power management system and motor drive. This in turn would enable SMEs to reduce their battery mass, volume and cost through the use of larger capacity cells with greater energy densities.



UK-based EMS-provider Cogent Technology has again – for this new project – partnered with an old 'acquaintance': the UK Intelligent Systems Research Institute, (ISRI). With SafeDrive, Cogent is providing manufacturing expertise within electronics components sourcing, design for manufacture & PFMEA, as well as prototyping electronics assembly for evaluation for the project.



Nigel Slator, Managing Director at Cogent, explains:



“From our previous experience on an FP7 project we proceed with open eyes. These projects are by their very nature not a guarantee of future success. If the technical challenges were trivial then they would not be significantly innovative to attract the funding. However, there are always spin offs when you network so closely with people in this way and working towards a common aim amongst a group of differing companies brings both in tangible and intangible benefits.”



“On our last project it was not possible to exploit the areas defined for our company to pursue within the framework agreement but we are doing business regularly with one of the consortium members. The SafeDrive project, I have a strong feeling, could be different. From what we’ve seen thus far it is going to progress the future of electric vehicles radically. If I am right, then Cogent will be privileged to have been playing our part in a new era of motoring.”



The project runs to August 2013. If all goes to plan a vehicle will be modified by one of the other consortium member with motors and drive controls for road testing by then.