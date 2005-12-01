RoHS | December 01, 2005
PartnerTech produces lead-free<br> Network Products for Axis
Sweden based Axis Communications will cooperate with EMS Provider PartnerTech on its network cameras and video servers in Europe. The assignment includes lead-free production, final assembly, stock keeping and distribution. PartnerTech's plants in Vellinge, Sweden and Sieradz, Poland will handle the products.
"Our strategy includes a constant attempt to accompany and support our customers as they change and develop geographically, technologically and commercially," says PartnerTech CEO Mikael Jonson. "So taking part in Axis Communications' growth effort is particularly exciting for us. Today's agreement is for two years, and we expect it to boost our annual sales by approximately 50 million kronor."
Lead restrictions are fast approaching. Electronic products within the EU are to be lead-free by July 1, 2006. As a result, product owners in the European market have to review their production. Axis Communications requires all of its suppliers to offer lead-free processes. In that connection, the company has decided to cooperate with PartnerTech on its network cameras and video servers in Europe.
“PartnerTech was out there early with stable, dependable lead-free processes," says Per Ädelroth, Vice President Operations, Axis Communications. "Reliable delivery, quality and environmental assurance strategies, and flexibility in dealing with growing demand and rapid fluctuations in product mix – are critical to our choice of suppliers. That, along with our positive experience of PartnerTech, was a big reason for this decision."
