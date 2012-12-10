© grzegorz kula dreamstime.com Electronics Production | December 10, 2012
CEE Top500: Electronics companies rank high
Several EMS-providers and electronics companies have entered or maintained a place in the CEE Top500 ranking from Coface for 2011.
The CEE top 500 accepted 87 newcomers in 2011. 147 companies improved their position, while 260 moved down the list. Only six businesses, including the four leading companies, held onto their ranking.
Economic growth is back.
All 13 countries in the CEE top 500 recorded growth in GDP in 2011. This lay between 0.0% in Croatia and a strong 8.3% in Estonia. The other Baltic states (Lithuania 5.9% and Latvia 5.5%) and Ukraine (5.2%) also enjoyed strong growth in GDP. Poland recorded a positive development even in the crisis year of 2009 and continued this in 2011 with an increase of 4.3%.
Pole position for Poland.
With 159 companies (2010: 160), poland once again had the most companies in the CEE top 500 in 2011. In second place, with 75 leading companies, is Ukraine, which pushed Hungary (65) into third place for the first time. This continues the negative trend in Hungary. Notable is the good performance by leading companies in the Czech Republic, where 48 firms (2010: 37) made it into the top listing this time, with the country taking fourth place in the country comparison. The little Baltic state of Estonia continues to lag behind – despite a considerable increase from one to five companies.
More employees.
There is also a very pleasing result in the number of people in employment, which grew by 12.2% in 2011. The almost continuous drop in unemployment rates is also noticeable amongst the CEE top 500. A total of 2.8 million people worked in the companies of the CEE top 500 in 2011, up from 2.5 million people in 2010. The top players therefore remain an important stabilising factor for the labour market in the region.
EMS and electronics companies on the list (2010 ranking in brackets)
- 21 (22) - GE HUNGARY IPARI ÉS KERESKEDELMI KFT.
- 29 (27) - SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS SLOVAKIA, S.R.O.
- 44 (23) - SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS MAGYAR ZRT.
- 53 (21) - NOKIA KOMÁROM KFT
- 58 (30) - PHILIPS MAGYARORSZÁG
- 65 (52) - FLEXTRONICS INTERNATIONAL TERMELŐ ÉS SZOLGÁLTATÓ VÁMSZABADTERÜLETI KFT
- 102 (109) - CONTINENTAL AUTOMOTIVE CZECH REPUBLIC S.R.O.
- 104 (146) - JABIL CIRCUIT MAGYARORSZÁG SZERZŐDÉSES GYÁRTÓ KFT.
- 126 (298) - ERICSSON EESTI AS
- 150 (new) - PANASONIC AVC NETWORKS CZECH, S.R.O
- 159 (92) - FOXCONN SLOVAKIA, SPOL. S R.O.
- 160 (145) - SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS POLSKA SP. Z O.O.
- 162 (88) - LG ELECTRONICS MŁAWA SP. Z O.O.
- 177 (94) - LG ELECTRONICS WROCŁAW SP. Z O.O.
- 180 (211) - BOSCH CSOPORT
- 181 (133) - PHILIPS LIGHTING POLAND S.A.
- 182 (new) - SHARP MANUFACTURING POLAND SP. Z O.O.
- 184 (79) - NOKIA ROMANIA SRL
- 267 (233) - ELECTROLUX POLAND SP. Z O.O.
- 269 (242) - GORENJE GOSPODINJSKI APARATI, D.D.
- 279 (368) - FLEXTRONICS INTERNATIONAL POLAND SP. Z O.O.
- 294 (230) - INDESIT COMPANY POLSKA SP. Z O.O.
- 295 (249) - ELECTROLUX LEHEL HÜTÖGÉPGYÁR KFT
- 341 (new) - CCS Cˇ ESKÁ SPOLECˇ NOST PRO PLATEBNí KARTY S.R.O.
- 365 (354) - PEGATRON CZECH S.R.O.
- 367 (347) - DELPHI POLAND S.A.
- 374 (new) - CELESTICA ( ROMANIA ) SRL
- 405 (494) - JOHNSON CONTROLS INTERNATIONAL, S.R.O.
- 419 (363) - VALEO AUTOSYSTEMY SP. Z O.O.
- 426 (new) - CONTINENTAL AUTOMOTIVE SYSTEMS CZECH REPUBLIC S.R.O.
- 445 (386) - SE-CEE SCHNEIDER ELECTRIC KÖZÉP-KELET EURÓPAI KFT.
- 454 (460) - AUTOLIV ROMANIA SRL
- 495 (389) - DENSO GYÁRTÓ MAGYARORSZÁG KFT
