Hannu Keinänen is new CEO of Enics Group

Changes at EMS-provider Enics. Hannu Keinänen has been appointed new CEO of the Group. Dirk Zimanky is to lead Market Execution and Petri Helin to lead Supply Chain.

President and CEO of Enics Group, Mr. Dirk Zimanky, was injured in an accident in early October this year and is proceeding well to a full recovery. To secure the uninterrupted leadership of Enics and to ensure the positive development and growth of the company, the Enics Board of Directors has appointed Mr. Hannu Keinänen to succeed Dirk Zimanky as the new President and CEO, starting 18 February 2013.



Mr. Hannu Keinänen has a M.Sc. degree in Electrical Engineering from Tampere University of Technology and is deeply familiar with the electronics manufacturing services (EMS) and industrial original equipment manufacturer (OEM) businesses. Hannu has held several leading positions in ABB and gained profound EMS understanding during his 10 year tenure working for Elcoteq.



During that time he was responsible for large operational units in Hungary as General Manager, deepened his global expertise as Executive VP of the Communications Network Area, and in his last position, headed Elcoteq’s Asia-Pacific region as its President. Hannu joins Enics from Ensto Oy, where he held the position of President, Ensto Building Technology (SBU) for the past five years.



“I am very pleased to join the Enics team. I firmly believe that with this experienced and motivated team, we can continue the success of Enics. The continuation of Enics’ strong strategy with its clear focus on professional industrial electronics is a well-proven success factor. Enics has a strong customer base, market position and excellent people. With these, we have all the elements to take the company towards a bright future”, states Hannu Keinänen.



Mr. Dirk Zimanky has been appointed Senior Vice President responsible for Market Execution, leading Customer Relationship Management, sales and marketing within the Enics Group. Dirk has been one of the main architects of Enics’ strategy, values and customer relations since the very beginning of Enics. He has led Enics Group as President and CEO since 1 October 2010.



“I am excited and energized to be part of Enics’ further success in my new role leading Market Execution. I very much look forward to spending more time with our customers, both developing our cooperation and exploring new opportunities together. I have learned to appreciate and trust Hannu from working with him in the past, and I whole-heartedly welcome him as the new President and CEO of Enics,” says Dirk Zimanky.



In conjunction with the above mentioned changes, Mr. Petri Helin, currently Senior Vice President Customer Relationship Management has been nominated as Senior Vice President, Supply Chain of Enics. Petri has been acting head of Supply Chain for Enics since July 2012 and will now take this position full time.



“I have enjoyed my work and learned a lot while leading Customer Relationship Management for Enics the past two years, but I am excited to get back to my roots and again take over Supply Chain. Supply Chain is at the very core of Enics, and I see opportunities to further improve our capabilities in this area. My deepest appreciation to all those who have supported me in my CRM role,” says Petri Helin.



”Enics today has a strong customer base and sound strategy. With the new organization that’s been put in place, I am confident that Enics will deliver good services to its customers. I am convinced that the company will further develop favorably and will continue the exciting growth path it has shown,” states Mr. Panu Routila, Chairman of the Board of Directors.



Dirk Zimanky and Petri Helin will continue to be members of the Enics Management Team and will report to Hannu Keinänen, President and CEO of Enics Group. All changes take effect 18 February 2013.