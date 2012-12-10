© dimitry romanchuck dreamstime.com Electronics Production | December 10, 2012
Vitronics Soltec’s China expansion ahead of schedule
Vitronics Soltec’s consolidation of manufacturing of their XPM reflow machines to Suzhou, China, and expansion of the China operations, is progressing ahead of schedule.
Vitronics Soltec China has already built and tested numerous new units, and new XPM machines from this facility are projected to be released for sale by Q1 2013. By Q3 2013, the manufacturing transfer will be complete and all new XPM reflow ovens from Vitronics Soltec will be produced from their state of the art facility in Suzhou.
“We are excited and extremely encouraged by the progress that has already been made at our facility in China,” said Laurie Hume, Business Unit Manager at Vitronics Soltec Americas. “We are ahead of schedule by all counts, and we are in great shape from a quality perspective.”
Engineers from Vitronics Soltec’s USA and China operations have worked together on the manufacturing consolidation, said Hume. “Our US engineers recently traveled to Suzhou for 3 weeks of meetings with our China team, and they reported that the quality of the Chinese-built XPM machinery is 100% up to the US standards,” she said.
While manufacturing of the new XPM reflow machinery is being transferred to China, training, support, spares, helpdesk, service, and order entry functions for the USA will all remain at the company’s Camdenton, Missouri facility, which will remain as the company’s Americas regional operations center.
Vitronics Soltec, an ITW Company, specializes in the design and manufacturing of mass soldering equipment for the global circuit board assembly market, and includes Reflow, Wave and Selective Soldering technologies.
“We are excited and extremely encouraged by the progress that has already been made at our facility in China,” said Laurie Hume, Business Unit Manager at Vitronics Soltec Americas. “We are ahead of schedule by all counts, and we are in great shape from a quality perspective.”
Engineers from Vitronics Soltec’s USA and China operations have worked together on the manufacturing consolidation, said Hume. “Our US engineers recently traveled to Suzhou for 3 weeks of meetings with our China team, and they reported that the quality of the Chinese-built XPM machinery is 100% up to the US standards,” she said.
While manufacturing of the new XPM reflow machinery is being transferred to China, training, support, spares, helpdesk, service, and order entry functions for the USA will all remain at the company’s Camdenton, Missouri facility, which will remain as the company’s Americas regional operations center.
Vitronics Soltec, an ITW Company, specializes in the design and manufacturing of mass soldering equipment for the global circuit board assembly market, and includes Reflow, Wave and Selective Soldering technologies.
GTK’s Romanian manufacturing facility gains UL approval GTK says that is has enhanced its manufacturing facility in Romania with the addition of UL...
Innovation centre opens at Lockheed Martin in Orlando Necessity is said to be the mother of invention. Well, Lockheed Martin has now...
BMZ Group invests €120 million to expand production The BMZ Group says that it is investing a further EUR 120 million in the expansion of the...
East West Manufacturing acquires Team Manufacturing East West Manufacturing, a design, manufacturing and distribution business, announces...
NAI opens second facility in China NAI, a manufacturer of connectivity solutions, has announced that it is opening a...
Henkel builds global innovation centre for adhesive technologies Henkel says that it has laid the corner stone for the new global innovation centre of its Adhesive...
Jabil to take over 14 sites from Johnson & Johnson During the EMS providers conference call related to the its fiscal 2018 performance. CEO...
Leoni with a new plant in Serbia – wants to hire more than 4’000 The German cable specialist is looking to become one of the largest industrial employers in...
Jabil: ’What we’re doing is working’ EMS provider Jabil delivers another strong fiscal year. “What we’re doing is...
Voltabox acquires manufacturer of battery systems Voltabox AG says it has acquired all shares in Accurate Smart Battery Solutions GmbH...
Compass Electronics Group acquires Qualitronics EMS provider Compass Electronics Group (CEG), says that it has acquired...
Teledyne AES invests in main production facility Teledyne Advanced Electronic Solutions (AES), a business unit of the Teledyne Defense...
Kaga Electronics to acquire 70% of Fujitsu Electronics Kaga Electronics and Fujitsu Semiconductor Limited (FSL) have entered into a definitive...
Amtech get order for multi-phase high efficiency N-type expansion project Amtech Systems’ solar subsidiary, Tempress Systems, has received an order for the...
2’900 German jobs to go as part of Siemens €500M savings plan Siemens and the company's Central Works Council have signed a reconciliation of interests based on the framework agreement reached in May.
Saft recharges its commitment to India Battery manufacturer, Saft, says that the company has completed the purchase of...
SemiGen increases contract manufacturing capability Following its move into a new facility, SemiGen announces additional capital investment of...
US Digital selects E by Siplace Continuing its nearly 15-year partnership with ASM, Vancouver, WA-based OEM US...
Taiwanese company inaugurates new plant in Hungary Taiwan based electronics company, Sinbon, has officially opened its new plant in...
SEMI: 'Industry spending remains solid' North America-based manufacturers of semiconductor equipment posted USD 2.24...
Evonik to build new silicone plant in Geesthacht German chemicals company, Evonik, is investing a double-digit million euro amount in the...
Medtronic to acquire Mazor Robotics Medtech company, Medtronic plc and Mazor Robotics, a supplier of robotic guidance...
Obducat receives from a Canadian university Obducat Technologies AB, a supplier of system solutions for lithography processing, has...
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments