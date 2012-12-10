© dimitry romanchuck dreamstime.com

Vitronics Soltec’s China expansion ahead of schedule

Vitronics Soltec’s consolidation of manufacturing of their XPM reflow machines to Suzhou, China, and expansion of the China operations, is progressing ahead of schedule.

Vitronics Soltec China has already built and tested numerous new units, and new XPM machines from this facility are projected to be released for sale by Q1 2013. By Q3 2013, the manufacturing transfer will be complete and all new XPM reflow ovens from Vitronics Soltec will be produced from their state of the art facility in Suzhou.



“We are excited and extremely encouraged by the progress that has already been made at our facility in China,” said Laurie Hume, Business Unit Manager at Vitronics Soltec Americas. “We are ahead of schedule by all counts, and we are in great shape from a quality perspective.”



Engineers from Vitronics Soltec’s USA and China operations have worked together on the manufacturing consolidation, said Hume. “Our US engineers recently traveled to Suzhou for 3 weeks of meetings with our China team, and they reported that the quality of the Chinese-built XPM machinery is 100% up to the US standards,” she said.



While manufacturing of the new XPM reflow machinery is being transferred to China, training, support, spares, helpdesk, service, and order entry functions for the USA will all remain at the company’s Camdenton, Missouri facility, which will remain as the company’s Americas regional operations center.



