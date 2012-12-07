© anthony bolan dreamstime.com Electronics Production | December 07, 2012
Schmid announce new Leader of its Energy Storage Business Unit
The Schmid Group has to announced the arrival of Prof. Dr. Ralf Lüdemann as a new member of the Schmid Management Team.
Starting from November, Ralf Lüdemann will lead the Energy Storage Business Unit and will play a major role as Advisor to the PV related business units. The Energy Storage Division, which was under the temporary assignment of Frank Fuchs, is one of the new and key business fields the Schmid Group will be concentrating on in order to enter future markets and further expand the product portfolio.
Prof. Dr. Ralf Lüdemann has been with SolarWorld for the last 10 years and is active in the Photovoltaics business since more than 20 years. After studying Physics at the University of Karlsruhe, Ralf Lüdemann earned his doctorate at the University of Konstanz. He worked 7 years at Fraunhofer Institute for Solar Energy Systems in Freiburg, establishing and heading the business unit Innovative Production Technology for Photovoltaics. In 2000 he was assigned to the Georgia Institute of Technology in Atlanta, Georgia, USA, where he was responsible for technology transfer.
In 2002 Ralf Lüdemann joined SolarWorld to build up the first solar cell line. Besides his responsibility as Managing Director of Deutsche Cell GmbH he became Managing Director of SolarWorld Industries Deutschland GmbH, the former Shell Solar Industries Deutschland.
Since 2005 he also was in charge of merging all R&D activities in the SolarWorld group in one company, the SolarWorld Innovations GmbH. Ralf Lüdemann is honorary professor at the Technical University of Freiberg and member of the board of trustees of Fraunhofer ISE.
Prof. Dr. Ralf Lüdemann has been with SolarWorld for the last 10 years and is active in the Photovoltaics business since more than 20 years. After studying Physics at the University of Karlsruhe, Ralf Lüdemann earned his doctorate at the University of Konstanz. He worked 7 years at Fraunhofer Institute for Solar Energy Systems in Freiburg, establishing and heading the business unit Innovative Production Technology for Photovoltaics. In 2000 he was assigned to the Georgia Institute of Technology in Atlanta, Georgia, USA, where he was responsible for technology transfer.
In 2002 Ralf Lüdemann joined SolarWorld to build up the first solar cell line. Besides his responsibility as Managing Director of Deutsche Cell GmbH he became Managing Director of SolarWorld Industries Deutschland GmbH, the former Shell Solar Industries Deutschland.
Since 2005 he also was in charge of merging all R&D activities in the SolarWorld group in one company, the SolarWorld Innovations GmbH. Ralf Lüdemann is honorary professor at the Technical University of Freiberg and member of the board of trustees of Fraunhofer ISE.
GTK’s Romanian manufacturing facility gains UL approval GTK says that is has enhanced its manufacturing facility in Romania with the addition of UL...
Innovation centre opens at Lockheed Martin in Orlando Necessity is said to be the mother of invention. Well, Lockheed Martin has now...
BMZ Group invests €120 million to expand production The BMZ Group says that it is investing a further EUR 120 million in the expansion of the...
East West Manufacturing acquires Team Manufacturing East West Manufacturing, a design, manufacturing and distribution business, announces...
NAI opens second facility in China NAI, a manufacturer of connectivity solutions, has announced that it is opening a...
Henkel builds global innovation centre for adhesive technologies Henkel says that it has laid the corner stone for the new global innovation centre of its Adhesive...
Jabil to take over 14 sites from Johnson & Johnson During the EMS providers conference call related to the its fiscal 2018 performance. CEO...
Leoni with a new plant in Serbia – wants to hire more than 4’000 The German cable specialist is looking to become one of the largest industrial employers in...
Jabil: ’What we’re doing is working’ EMS provider Jabil delivers another strong fiscal year. “What we’re doing is...
Voltabox acquires manufacturer of battery systems Voltabox AG says it has acquired all shares in Accurate Smart Battery Solutions GmbH...
Compass Electronics Group acquires Qualitronics EMS provider Compass Electronics Group (CEG), says that it has acquired...
Teledyne AES invests in main production facility Teledyne Advanced Electronic Solutions (AES), a business unit of the Teledyne Defense...
Kaga Electronics to acquire 70% of Fujitsu Electronics Kaga Electronics and Fujitsu Semiconductor Limited (FSL) have entered into a definitive...
Amtech get order for multi-phase high efficiency N-type expansion project Amtech Systems’ solar subsidiary, Tempress Systems, has received an order for the...
2’900 German jobs to go as part of Siemens €500M savings plan Siemens and the company's Central Works Council have signed a reconciliation of interests based on the framework agreement reached in May.
Saft recharges its commitment to India Battery manufacturer, Saft, says that the company has completed the purchase of...
SemiGen increases contract manufacturing capability Following its move into a new facility, SemiGen announces additional capital investment of...
US Digital selects E by Siplace Continuing its nearly 15-year partnership with ASM, Vancouver, WA-based OEM US...
Taiwanese company inaugurates new plant in Hungary Taiwan based electronics company, Sinbon, has officially opened its new plant in...
SEMI: 'Industry spending remains solid' North America-based manufacturers of semiconductor equipment posted USD 2.24...
Evonik to build new silicone plant in Geesthacht German chemicals company, Evonik, is investing a double-digit million euro amount in the...
Medtronic to acquire Mazor Robotics Medtech company, Medtronic plc and Mazor Robotics, a supplier of robotic guidance...
Obducat receives from a Canadian university Obducat Technologies AB, a supplier of system solutions for lithography processing, has...
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments