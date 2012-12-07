© anthony bolan dreamstime.com

Schmid announce new Leader of its Energy Storage Business Unit

The Schmid Group has to announced the arrival of Prof. Dr. Ralf Lüdemann as a new member of the Schmid Management Team.

Starting from November, Ralf Lüdemann will lead the Energy Storage Business Unit and will play a major role as Advisor to the PV related business units. The Energy Storage Division, which was under the temporary assignment of Frank Fuchs, is one of the new and key business fields the Schmid Group will be concentrating on in order to enter future markets and further expand the product portfolio.



Prof. Dr. Ralf Lüdemann has been with SolarWorld for the last 10 years and is active in the Photovoltaics business since more than 20 years. After studying Physics at the University of Karlsruhe, Ralf Lüdemann earned his doctorate at the University of Konstanz. He worked 7 years at Fraunhofer Institute for Solar Energy Systems in Freiburg, establishing and heading the business unit Innovative Production Technology for Photovoltaics. In 2000 he was assigned to the Georgia Institute of Technology in Atlanta, Georgia, USA, where he was responsible for technology transfer.



In 2002 Ralf Lüdemann joined SolarWorld to build up the first solar cell line. Besides his responsibility as Managing Director of Deutsche Cell GmbH he became Managing Director of SolarWorld Industries Deutschland GmbH, the former Shell Solar Industries Deutschland.



Since 2005 he also was in charge of merging all R&D activities in the SolarWorld group in one company, the SolarWorld Innovations GmbH. Ralf Lüdemann is honorary professor at the Technical University of Freiberg and member of the board of trustees of Fraunhofer ISE.