Trident Expands Hotel TV Portfolio

Trident, a UK based supplier of in-room television solutions for hotels, has added a new collection of LCD televisions to its Sharp Aquos range.

Sharp's new P50 series offers the viewer unparalleled quality by utilising a unique LCD panel technology. The new P50 series is designed to optimise PAL/SECAM standard broadcasts, DVD picture signals and High Definition signals alike, making it ideal for the UK and European markets that will soon start the transition from standard to HDTV broadcasts.



The results are breathtaking with exceptional crystal-clear picture reproduction and no compensation or elimination of signal. In addition to the slim, space saving and stylish design, the P50 range also features high brightness and contrast settings, a 60,000 hours long life backlight and an on screen display in 11 European languages. High Definition compatibility as standard takes the viewing experience to the next level.



Trident is offering the Sharp P50 series now in 26", 32" and 37" versions.

