December 07, 2012
PEI-Genesis named value-added global distributor
PEI-Genesis, Inc., an assembler of precision connectors and power supplies, has been named by Amphenol Aerospace, as value-added assembler for their micro-miniature 2M connectors.
the series provides more power throughout and consistent coupling by incorporating more electrical connections in compact form factor. Available in shell sizes from 5 to 23, the new high-density 2M series weighs 72% less and is 52% smaller than standard MIL-DTL-38999 connectors.
The 2M series of connectors are intermateable and intermountable with existing micro-miniature high-density connectors typically used in aerospace and defense applications. The lightweight 2M Series maximizes SWAP (size, weight and power) in a variety of high-reliability, harsh environments.
PEI-Genesis will have stock to build in forty-eight hours, providing quick-turn lead-times in addition to their design support for engineers. “Amphenol has developed an exciting, competitive product and PEI will help them reach the market more effectively,” said Russel Dorwart, president & COO, PEI-Genesis. "By stocking inventory at the component level and assembling to order, we can provide customers with a highly-tailored solution, a minimum order quantity of just one piece, and delivery in forty-eight hours. Equally important, we provide outstanding engineering support to help our customers from design through implementation.”
Rick Aiken, General Manager, Amphenol Aerospace explained, “Amphenol Aerospace is pleased to announce the availability of the newly developed 2M product line through PEI-Genesis. PEI is an established and proven distributor for Amphenol Aerospace products. The addition of the 2M line to their broad Amphenol portfolio is indeed exciting. PEI will instantly reach thousands of potential customers via its global network.”
Designed for durability, the new 2M series uses advanced bonding techniques to increase adhesion properties and reduce the risk of fod (foreign object debris). The enhanced process makes the new connectors even more reliable in the harsh conditions found throughout soldier-wearable, missile and ordnance, communication systems and avionics applications.
