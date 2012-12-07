© alexan24 dreamstime.com

Foxconn plans US expansion

Foxconn Technology Group, have made some statements about expanding their manufacturing in the US.

During an interview with Bloomberg Businessweek, Foxconn spokesman Louis Woo said, “We are looking at doing more manufacturing in the U.S. because, in general, customers want more to be done there.”



Addressing the challenges of the expansion, Woo stated that supply chain would be one of the biggest challenges of a US expansion. Also adding, “In addition, any manufacturing we take back to the U.S. needs to leverage high-value engineering talent there in comparison to the low-cost labor of China.”