The complete list of the monitor cartel fines

© Tom Schmucker - dreamstime.com

The European Commission fined seven companies in the cartel scandal regarding production of cathode ray tubes for TV's and computer monitors. The total amount of fines was just below 1.5 billion. This is how it was distributed.

Samsung SDI received a 40% reduction to their fines, but their total was still roughly EUR 151 million.

Philips received a 30% reduction to their fines, but their total was still roughly EUR 313 million.

Technicolor received a 10% reduction to their fines, but their total was still roughly EUR 38 million.

Remaining companies will pay the full amount without a fine reduction:

LG Electronics EUR 296 million.

Panasonic EUR 157 million.

Toshiba EUR 28 million.

Evertiq have previously reported that, Chunghwa received full immunity from fines, as it was the first to reveal their existence to the Commission. Other companies received reductions of their fines for their cooperation in the investigation.In setting the level of fines, the Commission took into account the companies' sales of the products concerned in the EEA, the very serious nature of the infringement, its geographic scope, its implementation and its duration. If Chunghwa had not received full immunity, its fines would have been EUR 8.3 million for the TV tubes cartel and EUR 8.6 million for the computer monitor tubes cartel.In addition there are three fines that are shared by several companies, Philips and LG Electronics2 will receive a joint fine of EUR 392 million, Panasonic, Toshiba and MTPD2 will receive a joint fine of EUR 87 million, lastly, Panasonic and MTPD2 will receive a EUR 8 million fine.