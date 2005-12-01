Samsung Electronics develops<br>largest flexible LCD panel

Samsung Electronics announced that it has developed the world's largest transmissive TFT LCD with sufficiently high resolution to display digital television content.

The seven-inch, 640x480 flexible display uses a transparent plastic substrate that is thinner, lighter and more durable than the conventional LCD glass panels used today. Moreover, the full-color transmissive LCD panel maintains a constant thickness even when it is bent.

Considered the next-generation in flat panel displays, this technology involves the use of pliable plastic instead of rigid glass substrates in TFT-LCD production. The plastic will not break when flexed, allowing much greater freedom in commercial designs requiring flexible full-color, high-resolution display components.



The new display is double the size of Samsung's five-inch flexible LCD display prototype announced in January 2005. With this advancement, Samsung has overcome daunting problems involving the plastic substrate's heat sensitivity including a previous challenge to maintain the display's substrate thickness when subjected to typical commercial thermal conditions.