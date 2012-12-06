© alinoubigh dreamstime.com

LPP and Tecnomaster finalises acquisition

MP Corporate Finance acted as exclusive financial advisor to the owners of LPP Leiterplatten Pfullingen in the sale to Italian Tecnomaster Group.

Tecnomaster acquired LPP out of insolvency. Due to a tight schedule resulting from LPP’s precarious situation, MPCF and its partners strived for a fast and efficient, though nevertheless structured process and were able to close the transaction within 2 months after signing the mandate agreement.



LPP is a manufacturer of printed circuit boards, based in Pfullingen near Stuttgart in Germany.



Headquartered in Pavia di Udine in Northern Italy, Tecnomaster Group is the result of the integration of Tecnomaster SpA, Corona SpA, SOS Electronic Engineering and Technomaster International. Tecnomaster serves clients from various industries, including aviation & defence, automotive, medical, and power generation.