Farnell announces largest stock of 3M products in Europe

Farnell element14, the multi-channel distributor of electronic components, and part of the Premier Farnell group, has recently expanded its product range to become the largest stockist of 3M products in Europe.

The latest products to be added to the linecard include 112 new lines of tape and 80 new lines for cable. These products join a linecard of 2,000 unique 3M products in Europe including connectors, cables and adhesives.



3M also recently awarded Farnell element14 an award for channel excellence recognising innovative work on marketing, commodity storefronts, PPC/ keywords and ecommerce as well as expanding the range to become the broadest stocked 3M product range in Europe.



Matt A Edmonds, Key Account Executive, said: “3M is pleased to present Farnell element14 with this award for the excellent partnership strategy engaged with 3M this year. In addition to the continued incremental sales growth, 3M acknowledges the collaborative support shown in areas such as product introductions, portfolio management, building and executing the marketing plan, search engine marketing collaboration and supply chain improvements. The foundations and subsequent advancements we shall continue to put in place together will support sales growth for both organisations.”



Mike Buffham, Director of Supplier and Product Management at Farnell element14, said: “I am pleased to be able to announce that Farnell element14 now stocks the largest range of 3M products in Europe. We are listening to what our customers want from us, making their jobs easier and these new products were added following customer feedback indicating they would prefer to purchase more products in the range. As a result we are committed to our 3M customer base and look forward to growing it more in the months ahead.”