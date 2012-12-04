© jakub krechowicz dreamstime.com Electronics Production | December 04, 2012
Celestica forms advisory council for growing healthcare segment
Celestica Inc. has announced that the company’s growing healthcare segment “Celestica HealthTech” has formed an Advisory Council to provide critical guidance as the company continues to focus on helping healthcare OEMs accelerate their success.
Celestica’s appointed Advisory Council members each possess deep experience and expertise in healthcare technology innovation, product lifecycle and supply chain management, market globalization, regulatory trends and healthcare reform. The following executives have been appointed to the Advisory Council:
Dr. David Goodman, MD, MSE, currently serves on the Board of Directors of NEUROMetrix (Nasdaq: NURO), a neurotechnology company focused on the early detection of diabetic peripheral neuropathy (DPN) and treatment of painful diabetic neuropathy (PDN). He also serves as a director of Sound Surgical Technologies LLC, a private manufacturer of aesthetic surgical tools. Trained in both biomedical engineering and medicine, Dr. Goodman began his career as the first engineer at Nellcor, the company that developed modern pulse oximetry. Dr. Goodman holds a B.A.S. in applied science and bioengineering and a M.S.E. in bioengineering from the University of Pennsylvania. He received an M.D. cum laude from Harvard Medical School and the Harvard-M.I.T. Division of Health Sciences and Technology. He holds 18 US patents and is licensed to practice medicine in California.
Dr. Eric Maurincomme, PhD, is currently Chief Executive Officer, INSA Lyon, France, one of the top international engineering universities in Europe and Chairman of the Board at Insavalor, its research and technology transfer subsidiary. He is the former Chief Strategy and Marketing Officer at Agfa Healthcare in Belgium. Previously, Dr. Maurincomme spent 10 years at GE Healthcare as a senior business leader of neurovascular and cardiac imaging product lines. He is an expert in the area of Imaging and eHealth and served over many years as the Healthcare IT Committee Chairman for the European industry organization COCIR, and as Governing Council Member of HIMSS Europe.
Christopher Van Ingen is Chairman of the Board of Bruker Energy & Superconducting Technologies Inc.; Director of the Bruker Corporation; Chairman of the Board at Accelrys, Inc; Director of Senova Systems, Inc.; and Director of Promega Corporation. Mr. Van Ingen specializes in life science and analytical instrumentation. He was President of Agilent Technologies’ Bio-Analytical Measurement Group from 2001 to 2007. Prior to that, he had a long career at Hewlett Packard and was Vice President of Sales and Marketing for their Chemical Analysis Group from 1996 to 2001.
The main function of the Advisory Council is to provide valuable market insight and generate actionable strategic input for Celestica as the company develops new and innovative supply chain solutions, designed specifically for the healthcare industry.
“Today’s announcement reflects Celestica’s commitment to providing our customers with the people, knowledge and innovative solutions to help them drive competitive advantage in this dynamic industry,” said Sandra Ketchen, Vice President, Celestica HealthTech. “We will leverage the Council’s deep insight and expertise in medical device technology to ensure we are best positioned to help our customers as they strive to improve patient care around the globe.”
